Penn State Football vs. Maryland

A Penn State football helmet sits on the field during warmups for the game against Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in College Park, Md. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 31-14.

 Will Aguirre | The Daily Collegian

Penn State added another quarterback to its 2022 recruiting class.

On Monday, 3-star quarterback Xavier Copening announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Copening had Division-I scholarship offers from schools such as Syracuse and UConn, according to 247Sports.

However, the native of Avon, Connecticut, will walk-on with the blue and white.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags