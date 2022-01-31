Penn State added another quarterback to its 2022 recruiting class.
On Monday, 3-star quarterback Xavier Copening announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
Thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way. My parents, @avonoldfarms @EHSEagles_FB @CoachGomez @SupremeAthlete_ I am humbled and blessed to say I am 100% committed to @PennStateFball Thank you to @coachjfranklin @DannKabalaPSU This one's for you #RIPBIGBRO #WEARE22 pic.twitter.com/sl0zYMiYAh— Xavier Copening (@XavierCopening) January 31, 2022
Copening had Division-I scholarship offers from schools such as Syracuse and UConn, according to 247Sports.
However, the native of Avon, Connecticut, will walk-on with the blue and white.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Penn State has officially kicked off its 2024 recruiting class.