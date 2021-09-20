Penn State’s 2021 White Out brought in a plethora of recruits, ranging from currently committed prospects to those still searching for a college destination.

Just a day before these recruits made the trek to Happy Valley, many took to the gridiron for Week 4 of their high school football season.

While Saturday may have been the most impactful recruiting day this season for 2022’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class in Penn State, to James Franklin, “the best recruiting is winning.”

Here’s a look at those Penn State commitments who put up stellar performances in this week of Friday Night Lights.

Drew Allar, 4-star quarterback, Medina High School

Nobody should be surprised to see 4-star quarterback Drew Allar on this list for the fourth week in a row.

It seems as if Allar puts up a more impressive performance than the one he did before every week. However, every game he’s played this season has been more than impressive.

On Friday, he delivered an absolute show before making the trip to Happy Valley for the White Out the next morning.

A week after setting a school record 523 passing yards, Allar completed 21 of 31 attempts for 422 yards and four passing touchdowns on Friday.

On top of his work through the air, the gunslinger added 29 yards on six carries on the ground, rushing for three touchdowns.

Allar’s seven touchdowns led Medina to victory 48-13 over Strongsville — moving to 5-0 on the season.

Nicholas Singleton, 4-star running back, Governor Mifflin

Like Allar, seeing 4-star running back Nicholas Singleton on this list should come as no surprise. The Reading, Pennsylvania, native has just been dominant in 2021.

Last week, Singleton rushed for five touchdowns in the first half of Governor Mifflin’s 56-0 victory over Cocalico.

On Friday, he rushed for three touchdowns on 176 yards en route to his team’s 48-13 win over Harrisburg.

Allar and Singleton are shaping up to be a dangerous one-two punch as soon as they step on Penn State’s campus, whether in the spring or fall.

Mehki Flowers, 4-star wide receiver, Central Dauphin East

Another in-state star, 4-star athlete Mehki Flowers took off on Friday for a breakout performance.

While he may switch to safety for the Nittany Lions, Flowers showed this weekend why he’s capable of playing both sides of the ball like current Penn Stater Marquis Wilson.

On Friday, Flowers caught five passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns, leading Central Dauphin to a 27-10 win over Altoona.

Anthony Ivey, 4-star wide receiver, Manheim Township

If one thing is certain of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class, it’s that its future wide receiver room is shaping up to be deep.

Flowers wasn’t the only committed Penn State receiver to show out on Friday, as 4-star Anthony Ivey put up a multi-touchdown performance as well.

Comparable to Flowers' 150-yard outing, Ivey brought in 175 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions Friday night.

Ivey’s performance was enough for Manheim Township to defeat Spring-Ford 26-13.

Cam Miller, 4-star cornerback, Trinity Christian

A former quarterback, 4-star Cam Miller has spent all of 2021 transitioning to cornerback.

This weekend, Miller finally seemed to settle into his new position on the other side of the ball, serving a crucial role for Trinity Christian.

On Friday, Miller came in the clutch in overtime.

After a Clearwater Academy go-ahead touchdown was called back due to holding and unsportsmanlike conduct, Miller swatted away the potential game-winning pass in the endzone to grant Liberty Christian the win 53-50.

