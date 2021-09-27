Penn State’s top-ranked class of 2022 contains no shortage of offensive firepower.

The Nittany Lions hold commitments from multiple 4-star recruits who contribute to both the pass and the run game.

Those qualities were on full display for commitments with their respective teams in Week 5 of the high school football season

Take a look at the standout performances among future Nittany Lions.

Beau Pribula, 3-star quarterback, Central York

Beau Pribula knew what was at stake when Central York took on Dover on Friday.

With James Franklin in attendance and the Panthers’ four-game win streak on the line, the York, Pennsylvania, native only needed one half of football to secure the victory.

Pribula didn’t disappoint while leading Central York’s offense to a 68-21 win over Dover.

The 3-star quarterback completed all 10 of his attempted passes, throwing for 261 yards and four touchdowns in the first half before giving way to the backup for the second half.

Pribula has completed 32 of his 49 pass attempts so far this season, totaling 556 yards and eight touchdowns.

Drew Allar, 4-star quarterback, Medina

The top-rated quarterback in Penn State’s 2022 recruitment class, Drew Allar continues to turn in strong performances at Medina High School.

After missing his first five pass attempts in Friday’s matchup against Euclid High School, Allar found his rhythm and kept his team unblemished.

The Medina, Ohio, native finished the game with 220 passing yards, completing 18 of his attempted 27 passes with three touchdowns and one interception.

Allar led the Bees’ offense to a 40-0 win, improving their record to 5-0.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Nicholas Singleton, 4-star running back, Governor Mifflin

With an already crowded Penn State running back room, Nicholas Singleton seems to be making a case for playing time when he arrives in Happy Valley.

The Reading, Pennsylvania, native ran for 289 yards and six touchdowns in Governor Mifflin’s 49-26 win over Episcopal Academy on Friday, which improved the team’s record to 5-0.

Despite only being roughly halfway through his senior season, Singleton already left his mark on the Governor Mifflin program.

The 4-star recruit already has 1,022 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in 2021, surpassing the 1,000 yard mark for the fourth-straight season.

Singleton currently has 5,289 rushing yards and 94 touchdowns in his high school career.

Kaden Saunders, 4-star wide receiver, Westerville South

Westerville South’s star receiver in 4-star commit Kaden Saunders turned in another team-leading performance on Friday.

The Westerville, Ohio, native led the team with 73 receiving yards and one touchdown in a 62-21 win over Westerville North.

Saunders and the Westerville South offense totaled 239 passing yards and three receiving touchdowns in the win.

Anthony Ivey, 4-star wide receiver, Manheim Township

Anthoney Ivey ran into some trouble during Manheim Township’s Week 5 matchup against Cocalico.

Following a strong Week 4 performance against Spring-Ford in which Ivey totaled 13 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns, the opposition prepared well to defend the future Nittany Lion.

Cocalico limited Ivey to just four catches for 39 yards and one touchdown, but Manheim Township came out on top by a score of 48-21.

Ivey’s 19-yard touchdown reception came in the first quarter, but the 4-star recruit endured double-team coverage from Cocalico for the duration of the contest.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native also caught his 100th career pass during Friday’s contest.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE