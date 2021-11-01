Penn State had two losses this past week: one in Columbus and one in Lafayette, Louisiana, with 2022 3-star cornerback Jordan Allen announcing his decommitment from the program on Monday.

While there can be a number of negative takeaways for the Nittany Lions this past week, Allen’s decommitment doesn’t take away from the impressive 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes James Franklin has built.

This week’s magic number for the blue and white was three. While the team may be on a three-game losing streak, it still holds the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.

Here’s a look at the top performances from Penn State commitments in this most recent weekend in high school football.

Drew Allar, 4-star quarterback, Medina (OH)

As he’s done every game this season, Drew Allar did something special this weekend, coming in the form of a playoff win.

In just about a quarter and a half, Allar did his job to get Medina ahead early over first-round opponent Shaker Heights.

In the first eight minutes, Allar threw for four touchdowns. By the end of the first half, he tacked on one more.

Medina took care of business 54-0 to move on to the regional quarterfinals of the OHSAA playoffs and remain undefeated in 2021.

Kaytron Allen, 4-star running back, IMG Academy (FL)

The one they call “Fatman,” Kaytron Allen has been a force for Bradenton, Florida’s, IMG Academy all season long.

On Friday, Allen put the finishing touches on an upset bid from Alabama’s Auburn High School to put IMG on top 27-17.

With just 50 seconds remaining, IMG held only a two-point lead before Allen found the end zone to put Auburn behind by two scores.

Allen carried the ball 24 times for 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns in IMG’s most recent victory.

Mehki Flowers, 4-star wide receiver, Central Dauphin (PA)

Wide receiver is quickly being defined as one of Penn State’s strongest positions of the future.

Central Dauphin’s Mekhi Flowers serves as an essential reason for that.

Despite a 28-20 loss to Carlisle, Flowers delivered arguably the best performance of his 2021 season on Friday, hauling in four receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown.

The performance put a close to the regular season for Flowers and Central Dauphin.

Beau Pribula, 3-star quarterback, Central York (PA)

The second quarterback commit to lead his team to an undefeated regular season, Beau Pribula moved Central York to 10-0 on Friday night with a blowout win over York.

Due to heavy rain, Pribula’s task throwing the ball was limited, but he still found a way to throw for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Pribula’s performance set up a 60-14 victory to obtain the YAIAA Division I championship.

