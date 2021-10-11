After Penn State’s 23-20 loss to Iowa on Saturday, many Nittany Lion fans would likely welcome a push to the future, as the blue and white holds the No. 2- and No. 7-ranked recruiting classes for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

For any worried about the future at quarterback after the loss to the Hawkeyes, this past week’s high school performances for two of Penn State’s quarterback commitments should calm some nerves.

The Nittany Lions’ defense remained relatively locked down on Saturday and should remain strong in seasons to come based on the performances from the blue and white’s commitments on that side of the ball.

Here’s a look at some of the top performers committed to the Nittany Lions from this past week of high school football.

Drew Allar, 4-star quarterback, Medina (OH)

Sean Clifford’s most recent injury, keeping him sidelined for the majority of Saturday’s contest, has almost certainly caused some fans to feel flustered about the future of the position.

With Ta’Quan Roberson performing at a less-than-ideal level following Clifford’s departure, this nerve is understandable but unwarranted.

On Friday, Penn State quarterback commit Drew Allar threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, leading his Medina Bees to a 35-14 win over Brunswick.

With the win, Medina moved to 8-0 to clinch a share of the Greater Cleveland Conference title.

If his 2021 performances say anything, the Nittany Lions should be just fine at quarterback once Allar makes his way to town.

Nicholas Singleton, 4-star running back, Governor Mifflin (PA)

Troubles on the Penn State ground game have you down? No need to worry because 4-star running back commit Nicholas Singleton will make his way to Happy Valley shortly.

It seems as if every week Singleton puts up another incredible performance. This past weekend was no different.

Singleton ran for 246 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Governor Mifflin offense to a 54-21 win over Exeter Township.

Beau Pribula, 3-star quarterback, Central York (PA)

Penn State has a lack of depth at the quarterback position, but those problems should settle next season.

Aside from Allar, the Nittany Lions second quarterback commit for 2022 in Beau Pribula has had a lights out senior year for Central York.

Pribula delivered another impressive performance on Friday, throwing 18-for-22 for 294 yards and four touchdowns to beat Spring Grove 48-17.

KJ Winston, 3-star safety, Dematha Catholic (MD)

Listed as a safety on 247Sports, 3-star Penn State commit KJ Winston has proven to be much more for DeMatha Catholic this season.

On Friday, Winston made an impact on all three phases of the ball, returning a kickoff for a long gain, finding the end zone on one of two receptions and blocking a PAT.

With his dominant all-around performance, Winston led DeMatha to a 30-6 win over Gonzaga.

Cam Miller, 4-star cornerback, Trinity Christian (FL)

Another Penn State commit listed primarily in the secondary delivered an impressive performance on the offensive end this past weekend.

Having played quarterback for two years, 4-star Cam Miller is no stranger to the offensive side of the ball, which could explain his two-touchdown performance on Friday.

Miller took a rush from the wildcat to the end zone and followed with an 11-yard touchdown reception en route to Trinity Christian’s 27-14 victory over Plantation American Heritage.

Tyler Johnson, 3-star wide receiver, Magna Vista (VA)

Penn State wide receiver commit Tyler Johnson has had a phenomenal season despite a subpar record for Magna Vista.

On Friday, Johnson found the endzone on two receptions and was responsible for half of his team’s points.

Unfortunately for Johnson, Magna Vista couldn’t pull out the win, losing to Halifax County 45-26.

Anthony Ivey, 4-star wide receiver, Manheim Township (PA)

Four-star wide receiver Anthony Ivey has been consistent all season. On Friday, he continued his stellar 2021 with a five-reception, 75-yard performance.

Ivey’s solid game in the air led Manheim Township to a 48-14 victory over Penn Manor, good for the team’s fourth-straight win.

