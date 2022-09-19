Penn State’s future looks to continually grow brighter and brighter thanks to performances by true freshmen Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter and Drew Allar.

Recruits in the class of 2023, who have yet to step on campus, could add to that. The majority of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class saw success under lights Friday night, with a few exceptions.

Let’s take a look at how some future Penn Staters played this week.

Tony Rojas, linebacker, Fairfax (Va.)

Tony Rojas is not your normal linebacker.

Rojas brings a running back-esque athletic prowess to the defensive side of the ball that’ll be an exciting addition when he steps on campus. For now, though, the Fairfax, Virginia, native is dominating on both sides of the football, though more so on the offensive end.

In Fairfax’s 45-0 win over McLean High School on Friday, Rojas compiled 276 total yards and four total touchdowns, the bulk of which came on the ground. Rojas carried the ball 14 times to the tune of 234 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns; he also capitalized on his lone reception for a 42-yard touchdown.

The No. 2 player in Virginia and the No. 7 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting cycle leads his team in rushing yards per game, receiving yards per game and total touchdowns, recording 156.7, 47.7 and 12, respectively.

J’Ven Williams, offensive tackle, Wyomissing (Pa.)

The Nittany Lions’ offensive line will improve when J’Ven Williams steps on campus.

Williams is the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania for the class of 2023 and has perfected his run blocking at the high school level thanks to Wyomissing’s run-heavy offensive attack. That was the case again this past Friday.

Wyomissing had two 100-yard rushers in its 41-24 victory over Berks Catholic High School, and a lot of that is following Williams’ lead blocks. A pancake block from the Reading, Pennsylvania, native went viral on Twitter.

Williams stands at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, according to 247Sports. He’ll be a welcomed sight for James Franklin and Co., who are trying to build offensive line depth.

Joey Schlaffer, tight end, Exeter Township (Pa.)

Three-star tight end Joey Schlaffer contributed in all three facets of the offensive game in Exeter Township’s 35-6 win over Governor Mifflin High School.

Schlaffer scored two touchdowns, one being a 31-yard receiving touchdown and the other a nine-yard rushing touchdown. Schlaffer also completed a 30-yard pass in the game.

Schlaffer is the team’s leading receiver through the first four games of the season and has found the end zone four times, which is tied for the top spot on his squad.

Jaxon Smolik, quarterback, Dowling Catholic (Iowa)

Jaxon Smolik is Penn State’s only quarterback commit in the class of 2023.

Smolik led Dowling Catholic to a 34-0 win over Iowa City High School, completing 13 passes on 22 attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Smolik has continued to rise up the national ranks since the offseason, and although his statlines aren’t the most impressive, the 3-star field general knows how to lead his team to a win.

Lamont Payne, cornerback, Chartiers Valley (Pa.)

Lamont Payne didn’t have the best showing in Chartiers Valley’s 58-13 loss to Central Valley High School.

While most of Central Valley’s offensive production occurred through the run game, it also scored three touchdowns through the air, including a 20-yard strike against the 3-star cornerback.

Chartiers Valley has had an abysmal start to the 2022 campaign, losing its first four contests so far.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE