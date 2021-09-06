Penn State opened its 2021 season in style Saturday, defeating Wisconsin in a defensive showdown 16-10.

While the blue and white brought the happy back to Happy Valley on Saturday, Friday’s Week 2 high school showing should give the Nittany Lion faithful all the more reason to look forward to the future of the program.

Week 1 of “Friday Night Lights” saw a plethora of impressive performances from the blue and white’s 2022 commits — ranging from Nicholas Singelton’s 281 rushing yards to Ken Talley’s 15 tackles.

However, the performances showcased in Week 2 may top that of the week prior.

Here’s a look at some of the notable performers from Penn State’s incoming recruiting class as they tackled Week 2 of high school football.

Drew Allar, 4-star QB, Medina High School

Last weekend, it was another 2022 Penn State quarterback commit, Beau Pribula, whose stat sheet took the spotlight.

This Friday, the Nittany Lions’ No. 1 quarterback from the recruiting class, Drew Allar, put up an astonishing performance, leaving his high school’s stadium with his name cemented in history.

Following Medina’s Week 2 victory over Avon last weekend, Allar showed no signs of slowing down in Friday’s game.

Having been compared to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Allar showed why he’s similar to the NFL star, completing 32-43 passes for 391 yards while rushing the ball 10 times for 73 yards.

At 6-foot-5, Allar looks like a pure pro-style quarterback, but his unique build allows him to escape the pocket and throw his body at defenders with ease.

Allar finished the game with four touchdowns — all in the first half — en route to Medina’s 35-0 win over Wadsworth. His third score of the game set a Medina County record for most career touchdown passes — now set at 57.

Kaden Saunders, 4-star WR, Westerville South High School

Kaden Saunders’ fellow 2022 Penn State commits have called him a “big-time receiver,” and his performance in Westerville South’s Friday matchup against Hilliard Darby showed just why.

As the No. 7-ranked wide receiver in the country, according to 247Sports, it’s no surprise when Saunders racks up seven catches for 98 yards like he did this past Friday.

However, what was most impressive was Saunders’ transition to quarterback at one point in the game — completing four of five passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

From the quarterback spot, Saunders added 57 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

While Westerville South ultimately fell to Hilliard Darby 34-31, Saunders' performance showed the world why he’s not just a talented wide receiver — he’s an all-around talent.

Kaytron Allen, 4-star RB, IMG Academy

The second of Penn State’s two 2022 running back commits, Kaytron Allen, put up a clinic in the first half of IMG’s season opener against the now-infamous Bishop Sycamore. He scored two touchdowns in two quarters en route to IMG’s 58-0 Week 1 win.

In Week 2, Allen got his first test at a “real” defense, matching up against Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle on Friday.

Somehow, Allen put up an even better showing than he did in Week 1.

He played an essential role in IMG’s offense, rushing for 194 yards and four touchdowns while leading his team to victory over La Salle.

IMG has scored 116 points over two games to begin the 2021 season, and Allen is responsible for nearly 36% of it all.

Tyler Johnson, 3-star WR, Magna Vista High School

After totaling 104 receiving yards and scoring both of Magna Vista’s touchdowns in its 60-14 Week 1 loss to Liberty Chrisitian, 3-star Tyler Johnson followed up in Week 2 to continue to show the world why he shouldn’t be overlooked.

It didn’t take long into Magna Vista’s 48-12 win over Dan River for Johnson to make an impact. He returned the opening kickoff for an 89-yard touchdown.

Later in the first quarter, Johnson rushed for a 47-yard touchdown, contributing to his stat line of 133 rushing yards on six carries.

Johnson also made an impact on the defensive end, returning a third-quarter interception for a 100-yard pick-6.

The Ridgeway, Virginia, native finished Friday’s matchup with 432 all-purpose yards — 195 of which came on returns.

Other notable performances

Following his monster Week 1 performance, 4-star Nicholas Singleton continued to prove why he’s 247Sports’ No. 1-ranked running back.

The Reading, Pennsylvania, native rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in Governor Mifflin’s 42-14 win over Wilson on Friday, breaking the Berks County career touchdown record (80) in the process.

Four-star wide receiver Anthony Ivey followed his relatively quiet Week 1 performance with a breakout showing in Week 2. He caught nine passes for 167 yards and a touchdown despite Manheim Township’s 41-38 loss to Dallastown.

Another impressive performance on the offensive end, 3-star quarterback Beau Pribula continued his monster tear in Week 2.

On Friday, the York, Pennsylvania, native completed 8 of 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns — one of which came as a 99-yarder.

On the ground, Pribula rushed for 103 yards on 11 carries to lift Central York over Cumberland Valley 21-3.

