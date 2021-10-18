Penn State may have enjoyed a weekend off from football, but for many of its incoming recruits, the grind continued.

The Nittany Lions’ future potential on the offensive end continues to look bright each week due to the consistent showings of some of their top recruits on that side of the ball.

Here’s a look at this week's recruiting roundup, showcasing the top performers committed to the blue and white for this past weekend in high school football.

Drew Allar, 4-star quarterback, Medina (OH)

With Sean Clifford’s injury last weekend exposing Penn State’s questionable depth at quarterback, Nittany Lions fans are likely eager for the program’s next two recruits at the position — Drew Allar and Beau Pribula — to finally make their way to Happy Valley.

Allar, the higher ranked of the two, has been lights out this fall.

A week after leading Medina to its eighth-straight win and a share of its conference title, Allar returned to the gridiron in Week 9 with firepower, completing 14 of 17 passes for 311 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Even more impressively, Allar did it all in just over a quarter — all in front of his future head coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Awesome night watching Penn State recruit Drew Allar in Medina with @coachjfranklin @BernieKosarQB and Euclid’s own Mike Yurcich, Drew’s future PSU OC. pic.twitter.com/pbr9Z6wWuC — John Kosich (@KosichJohn) October 16, 2021

The 4-star quarterback was taken out with 11:43 left to play in the second quarter, having led Medina to a 49-0 lead at that point. Allar’s team ended up defeating Lorain 70-7.

Beau Pribula, 3-star quarterback, Central York (PA)

The other of Penn State’s 2022 quarterback commits, Pribula delivered his own standout performance on Friday, perhaps comforting the worries Nittany Lion fans have of depth at the position.

If you thought his 4-touchdown performance last weekend was impressive, look no further than Pribula’s 6-touchdown showing this Friday.

Central York pass from Beau Pribula results in a TD; extra point by Brandt Fisher is good - Central York leads 7-0 with 7:29 left in 1Q @PaFootballNews pic.twitter.com/LYYterZOJo — KathyLeisterPhotography LLC (@knlpix) October 15, 2021

On top of his impressive ability to get the ball into the end zone, Pribula added 277 yards in the air.

Under his offensive lead, Central York was able to handedly put away in-conference foe Northeastern 53-7.

Omari Evans, 3-star athlete, Shoemaker (TX)

Having played cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback in his four years at Shoemaker, 3-star Omari Evans does it all on the gridiron.

While he’s started at quarterback for the entirety of the 2021 season, his work on the ground continues to impress more than what he does throwing football — a good thing for the Nittany Lions, considering he’s likely to play wide receiver for them.

On Friday, Evans tore it up in the run game once again, escaping the pocket for a total of 206 yards on the ground and 4 rushing touchdowns, one of which came in the form of an 86-yarder on Shoemaker’s first play of the second half.

Evans wasn’t too shabby in the air either, completing seven of 10 passes for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Evans, his team’s defense couldn’t seem to find the same rhythm he had on the offensive end, losing to Harker Heights 57-56 in overtime.

Nicholas Singleton, 4-star running back, Governor Mifflin (PA)

By Week 8, the Penn State faithful should know of the dominant touchdown prowess Nicholas Singleton possesses.

The kid just finds the end zone.

On Friday, he set a new Berks County record for his 100th career touchdown — the first Berks player to accomplish this feat.

With his three first-quarter touchdowns, Singleton’s career total sits at 101, as Governor Mifflin moved to 8-0 with its 49-0 win over Muhlenberg.

Tyler Johnson, 3-star wide receiver, Magna Vista (VA)

Having lost three straight games, 3-star Tyler Johnson has been close to the only bright spot for Magna Vista this season.

On Friday, he went off once again, rushing seven times for 82 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in the air.

Johnson’s performance was enough to help push Magna Vista over Martinsville 48-14.

