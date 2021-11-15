Penn State football recruiting roundup | Nicholas Singleton explodes as high school playoffs continue

Penn State dropped its fourth contest of the 2021 season as it lost to Michigan 21-17 at home, but the Nittany Lions still have two games remaining on their schedule, and they’re bowl eligible.

For some of Penn State’s recruits, the 2021 season is still continuing, as high school football playoffs are in full swing across the country.

Take a look at how some future Nittany Lions performed in their postseason tilts.

Nicholas Singleton, 4-star running back, Governor Mifflin (PA)

Penn State’s running backs showed flashes against Michigan but still haven’t established a dominant attack on the ground throughout 2021.

That isn’t the case for the No. 2-ranked running back in the state in the 2022 recruiting class — Nicholas Singleton continues to pile on eye-catching statistics in his senior season.

Singleton led Governor Mifflin to a 63-35 victory over Warwick in the District 3 5A playoff quarterfinals.

The Reading, Pennsylvania, native took 15 carries for 320 yards, scoring seven touchdowns against the Warriors.

Governor Mifflin moved on to the semifinal round of the district playoffs, where it’ll play Spring Grove on Friday.

Drew Allar, 4-star quarterback, Medina (OH)

Medina High School extended its season on Friday with a 27-14 win over St. Ignatius in the Division I Region I Ohio playoffs.

2022 quarterback commit Drew Allar turned in another strong performance, which featured multiple acrobatic plays.

The gunslinger completed 30 of his attempted 54 passes, despite being sacked four times, throwing for 386 yards and three touchdowns — one of which came on fourth down as Allar completed a 28-yard pass to wide receiver Jajuan Jackson.

Medina’s offense converted on nine third downs and two fourth downs against the Wildcats, who never led in the contest.

Allar and the undefeated Bees will face their toughest team yet in top-seeded St. Edward in the regional championship game.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, 4-star defensive lineman, McDonogh (MD)

The McDonough School earned an upset 7-0 victory over undefeated Archbishop Spalding in a semifinal matchup of the MIAA Class A playoffs.

After a 1-4 start to the 2021 season, the Eagles won all but one of their last six matchups and now find themselves in the championship game against Calvert Hall on Saturday.

2022 commit Dani Dennis-Sutton found himself in the middle of the defensive stalemate, as the only points of the game were scored in the first quarter when McDonough found the end zone.

Dennis-Sutton and the Eagles’ defense came away with three turnovers, including one in the fourth quarter with just over three minutes left in the game.

Joey Schlaffer, 3-star tight end, Exeter Township (PA)

In a matchup between two Penn State recruits, Exeter Township topped Manheim Central 43-26 in a District 3 5A playoff quarterfinal.

The Eagles scored on five of their first six possessions, including a 31-yard pass from quarterback Colin Payne to 2023 commit Joey Schlaffer.

2022 wide receiver commit Anthony Ivey ended up on the wrong side of the scoreline, but the Barons’ offense scored four second-half touchdowns and finished with 261 all-purpose yards.

Exeter’s offense finished with 455 all-purpose yards, and it moved on to face Cedar Cliff on Friday in the semifinals.

Beau Pribula, 3-star quarterback, Central York (PA)

Central York’s bid to repeat as District 3 Class 6A champions ended on Friday with a 14-11 loss against Wilson in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs used a pair of field goals from Ben Rada, including one that broke a tie with just over a minute remaining in the game, to upset the Panthers.

2022 commit Beau Pribula gave the Panthers an 11-3 lead in the third quarter when he led Central York on a 94-yard drive, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion after Wilson was whistled for a penalty on the point-after attempt.

However, the York, Pennsylvania, native threw an interception later in the frame, which Wilson turned into a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie the game.

