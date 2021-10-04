Having held 247Sports’ No. 1 overall recruiting class ranking for over two months, it's known that Penn State’s 2022 class is loaded with talent.

Through the 2021 high school football season, much has been revealed about the legitimacy of the Nittany Lions’ incoming recruits.

At the same time, the blue and white continues to add more talent to its already loaded field of prospects, recently gaining two more commitments to their 2023 class.

Prior to Penn State’s Saturday night matchup with Indiana, James Franklin added a 26th member to its 2022 class, showing a strong balance between the program’s ability to win on and off the field this season.

Like the Nittany Lions did against the Hoosiers, some of the blue and white’s top recruits won big as well, whether on the scoreboard or the statsheet.

Here’s a dive into some of the Friday performances of incoming Penn State commits.

Drew Allar, 4-star quarterback, Medina High School

It seems as if Penn State quarterback commit Drew Allar improves every week.

Ranked as the No. 63-overall prospect and No. 6 quarterback by 247Sports, Allar continues to surprise the country with his booming arm and consistency in the win column, defining himself as a rising talent among nearly every recruiting site.

On Friday, Allar helped give Medina its first win against Mentor in the 10 contests between the two schools by a score of 35-14 on ESPN 2.

Allar’s 308 passing yards and four touchdowns on 23-37 completion likely caught the eyes of those watching him on the big stage, as the 4-star prospect continues to win in bunches — moving Medina to 7-0.

Abdul Carter, 4-star linebacker, La Salle

Penn State’s top linebacker commit in the class of 2022 Abdul Carter helped his La Salle College Prep defeat one of the state’s toughest opponents in St Joseph’s for the first time since 2015.

On Friday, Carter dominated the playing field, tallying 15 solo tackles, two assisted and two tackles for loss.

Despite the possibility Nittany Lion linebacker Brandon Smith could enter the NFL Draft following this season, with prospects like Carter set to step foot in Happy Valley as soon as this spring, the blue and white should be deep at the position for the near future.

Lamont Payne, 3-star athlete, Chartiers Valley

The Nittany Lions gained their second commitment of 2023 during halftime of the Auburn game, coming from 3-star athlete Lamont Payne.

While it’s unclear whether Payne will play wide receiver or cornerback at the next level, his performance on the offensive side of the ball Friday suggested the latter.

The 16-year-old Payne caught four passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns en route to Chartiers Valley’s 28-13 victory of Blackhawk.

Beau Pribula, 3-star quarterback, Central York

Allar isn’t the only Penn State quarterback commit undefeated through 2021 thus far.

The other? 3-star Beau Pribula.

On Friday, Pribula led Central York to a 60-0 blowout win over South Western.

Pribula’s 300 passing yards and four touchdowns led the way for Central York in its sixth straight win of the 2021 campaign.

Mehki Flowers, 4-star athlete, Central Dauphin East

There’s a reason Penn State commit Mehki Flowers is considered an “athlete” and not one position in particular.

On Friday, he explained to the world just why that is.

On the offensensive end, Flowers made a positive impact, bringing in four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile on defense, Flowers came away with an interception to lead Central Dauphin to a 17-10 win over Cumberland Valley.

Mathias Barnwell, 4-star tight end, Riverbend

Just a week removed from re-committing to the Nittany Lions, 2023 tight end Mathias “Mega” Barnwell played an important role in Riverbend’s Week 5 matchup against Brooke Point.

In the second quarter, Barnwell brought in a touchdown reception to put Riverbend up 14-0.

The importance of Barnwell’s first half touchdown would come to fruition once the game was decided by a game-winning Riverbend field goal, to put Brooke Point away 23-20.

Barnwell finished the contest with three receptions for 18 yards.

Omari Evans, 3-star athlete, Shoemaker

The latest 2022 Nittany Lion commit, Omari Evans, put on a display after joining the incoming Penn State class.

He’s listed as a wide receiver on 247Sports, but he made an impact running the football this week.

Evans had 17 carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns, but he also picked up some production throwing the football.

The versatile athlete added to his impressive performance with 9-for-11 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown.

