Penn State may have had a bye week this week, but the class of 2023 recruits did not have a break.

James Franklin saw his fair share of high school football over the weekend, as he and the staff utilized the bye weekend to get on the road doing extra recruiting.

On the high school level, five future Nittany Lions stood out in Week 7 of the high school season in particular. Here’s how they performed.

DaKaari Nelson, safety, Selma (Ala.)

Four-star safety DaKaari Nelson got it done in all three facets of the game in Selma’s 29-0 victory over Shelby County on Friday.

Nelson carried the ball six times for 31 yards and caught two passes for 27 yards on offense. On defense, Nelson registered five tackles and an interception — a game-clinching pick-6 late.

Nelson also had a significant impact on special teams as he’s also the team’s punter. He punted four times with an average of 38.5 yards per punt. One of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Andrew Rappleyea, tight end, Milton Academy (Mass.)

Both tight ends made the list of the class of 2023’s top performers, but the first is Andrew Rappleyea of Milton Academy.

Rappleyea’s team defeated Thayer Academy 40-31 on Friday, and Rappleyea contributed to the Mustangs’ performance heavily.

Rappleyea was able to take a pass 60 yards to the house to give Milton Academy a lead.

Joey Schlaffer, tight end, Exeter Township (Pa.)

Joey Schlaffer, the second of Penn State’s future tight ends, was a dual threat in the passing and receiving game.

Schlaffer attempted two passes, only completing one pass, which was a 14-yard touchdown. Schlaffer also tacked on two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Exeter Township beat Muhlenberg 42-8 to improve to 7-0 so far this season.

Lamont Payne, cornerback, Chartiers Valley (Pa.)

Three-star cornerback prospect Lamont Payne found most of his production on the offensive side of the football this week.

Payne easily led Chartiers Valley in receiving yards in its 22-13 win over New Castle, accounting for 110 of Chartiers Valley’s 153 receiving yards. Payne also added a touchdown onto his 100-yard day.

It took seven games, but Payne’s performance led Chartiers Valley to its first win of the season.

Jaxon Smolik, quarterback, Dowling Catholic (Iowa)

The only quarterback in the Nittany Lions’ class of 2023, Jaxon Smolik, played last Friday.

Smolik completed 11 of his 20 pass attempts for 146 yards without an interception in Dowling Catholic’s 51-7 win over Ames.

Smolik rose up the rankings after a great Elite 11 camp performance. However, he’s still a 3-star according to 247Sports.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE