Nittany Lion fans won’t be happy with James Franklin for weeks following his team's most recent loss to unranked Illinois — what many have argued as being the worst loss of his tenure in Happy Valley.

However, before burning down the Arboretum in spite of Franklin and the Penn State football program, it’s important to remember how strong the future of his program currently looks.

The blue and white holds the No. 3 2022 recruiting class and now sit at No. 5 for 2023 following a commitment from 3-star tight end Joey Schlaffer prior to kickoff on Saturday.

If you’re upset over Penn State’s most recent defeat, here’s a look at the most recent performances from the recruits who could take the Nittany Lion program to the next level in the near future.

Kaytron Allen, 4-star running back, IMG Academy (FL)

On 4-star Nicholas Singleton’s bye week, Penn State’s second 2022 running back commit Kaytron Allen made sure to hold it down in a big-time matchup.

East St. Louis may be the No. 1-ranked team in Illinois, according to MaxPreps, but it proved no match against Allen and IMG, which is ranked No. 2 nationally.

Allen took on much of IMG’s offensive workload, carrying the ball 16 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

Big pancake block by @On3Recruits No. 19 2023 prospect Francis Mauigoa (RT #61) here on the TD run by Penn State commit Kaytron Allen. Mauigoa is a full-time OL now and is playing really well as a junior pic.twitter.com/apjtRQsBHe — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) October 23, 2021

His performance put IMG over East St. Louis 49-8 to move to 7-0 on the season.

Drew Allar, 4-star quarterback, Medina (OH)

Medina’s Drew Allar may now be ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the country by 247Sports, but the classification doesn’t seem to be getting to his head.

On Friday, Allar returned to the field to battle Solon after playing just one quarter in last week’s 70-7 blowout against Lorain.

Against Solon, Allar completed 17 of 26 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 24 yards and added a touchdown on the ground.

Michael Rodak with the toe tap on a 6-yard TD pass from Drew Allar w/3:38 left in the first quarter. Medina up 21-0 at Solom. pic.twitter.com/nsQYWyCH2r — Matt Goul (@mgoul) October 22, 2021

Allar didn’t see the field after the second half, as Medina routed Solon 49-7.

Mehki Flowers, 4-star wide receiver, Central Dauphin East (PA)

Arguably the deepest positional group of Penn State’s 2022 class is wide receiver. Players like Central Dauphin East’s Mehki Flowers have reinforced why that’s true.

A part of an offense that incorporates many pieces, Flowers does a good job working around it and almost always makes his name known by the game’s conclusion.

It was no different for Flowers on Friday, who caught nine passes for 84 yards and a touchdown en route to CD East’s 35-31 victory over Central Dauphin — East’s first victory over its sister school since 2017.

Cam Miller, 4-star cornerback, Trinity Christian (FL)

Penn State has collected its fair share of commitments from athletes who excel at more than one position.

While it’s rare to see a player play both sides of the ball at the college level, Franklin has shown he’s not afraid to implement that strategy (e.g. Marquis Wilson).

Trinity Christian’s Cam Miller continues to play defensive back, wide receiver and special teams, despite being listed primarily as a cornerback by 247Sports.

On Friday, Miller tallied a pass deflection, seven tackles and one tackle for loss on the defensive end, and he collected 79 all-purpose yards on 35 yards returning and 43 yards off of one reception.

Miller’s all-around performance wasn’t enough to top Riverside, falling 28-20.

Joey Schlaffer, 3-star tight end, Exeter Township (PA)

The big news for Exeter Township's Schlaffer this weekend came just prior to kickoff of Penn State’s matchup with Illinois, announcing his commitment to the blue and white while in attendance for the game.

Schlaffer, the second tight end of the Nittany Lions 2023 class, must have been in a good mood at the time of his announcement, maybe partly due to the fact that his high school team demolished Reading the night prior.

While Schlaffer’s role was somewhat limited, hauling in three receptions for 38 yards, it was all that was needed from him to put Exeter over Reading 49-6.

