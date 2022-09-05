College football may have just started this weekend, but the high school football season is already in full effect, with most schools completing Week 2 this past Friday.

With another week of high school football down the hatch, there was no shortage of dominant performances from Penn State commitments.

Here’s a look at the top-performing future Nittany Lions.

King Mack, safety, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Penn State commits King Mack and Conrad Hussey are going to run the St. Thomas Aquinas secondary all season long.

In a 49-0 victory over Fort Myers, however, Mack stood out most, returning a punt for an 81-yard touchdown en route to the win.

St. Thomas Aquinas now moves to 2-0 on the season.

Jameial Lyons, defensive end, Roman Catholic (Pa.)

Look out for Penn State commit Jameial Lyons to break out in 2022.

The 4-star defensive end commit has carved up backfields over the past two weeks, most recently tallying a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass deflection against Trinity (Camp Hill, Pennsylvania) on Friday.

Class of 2023 edge defender Jameial Lyons with one of his many plays last night. He’s a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Penn State commit. @Preps_247 @Mill12k https://t.co/iwDfCf5z1T @Mill12k pic.twitter.com/5ieegSLFMS — EdOBrien247 (@EdOBrienCFB) September 3, 2022

With Lyons controlling the defense, Roman Catholic put away Trinity 41-14 to move to 2-0 on the year.

Lamont Payne, cornerback, Chartiers Valley (Pa.)

Things weren’t going as planned for Lamont Payne’s Chartiers Valley, as a 21-0 deficit to Trinity (Washington, Pennsylvania) looked like it could extend another touchdown before the half.

That was until Payne leaped up for an interception in the end zone to enter the half.

A 46-yard reception from Payne was the only touchdown scored by Chartiers Valley, who fell to Trinity 34-13.

Joey Schlaffer, tight end, Exeter Township (Pa.)

One of Penn State’s three 2023 tight ends commits had a big Week 2.

Three-star Joey Schlaffer hauled in three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in a 37-21 win over Boyertown.

46 yard TD clip ( WR ) pic.twitter.com/mI4j3yfy3d — Joey Schlaffer (@joey_schlaffer) September 3, 2022

Schlaffer also blocked a punt and rushed for six yards on one attempt.

Jaxon Smolik, quarterback, Dowling Catholic (Iowa)

It was a story of redemption for Dowling Catholic and Penn State quarterback commit Jaxon Smolik after dropping its Week 1 contest 38-24.

In Week 2, it was a very different story, with Smolik leading Dowling Catholic to a 45-19 blowout at Northwest to open conference play.

Smolik’s dominant Friday night can be summed up in one play, trucking an opposing linebacker for a massive run.

