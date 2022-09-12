Although it wasn’t a quiet weekend for Penn State, the class of 2023 commits were relatively quiet this week thanks to a few early-season bye weeks.

There were still a few notable performances, though, as several future Nittany Lions were able to produce some numbers.

Here are some of the class of 2023’s best performances.

Joey Schlaffer, tight end, Exeter Township (Pa.)

Three-star tight end commit Joey Schlaffer didn’t catch the ball much in Exeter Township’s 35-0 win over West York Area, but when he did, he made it count.

Schlaffer caught three passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in the win. The Reading, Pennsylvania, native also carried the ball twice for 28 yards.

Over the course of the first three games, Schlaffer leads Exeter Township in receiving yards per game and receiving touchdowns, recording 74 yards per game and four receiving touchdowns. He’s also averaging 23.7 rushing yards per game.

Schlaffer is one of two tight end commits in Penn State’s class of 2023 along with Andrew Rappleyea.

J’ven Williams, offensive tackle, Wyomissing (Pa.)

The No. 1 player in Pennsylvania for the class of 2023 played football this weekend, and it’s safe to say he delivered.

Wyomissing defeated Trinity High School 35-14 thanks to 319 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns that can only succeed if J’ven Williams and the rest of the offensive line hold their blocks.

Wyomissing runs a Wing-T offense that’s almost exclusively run plays. It’s not the most enticing offense to watch, but it’s perfect for an offensive lineman to master the art of run blocking.

Williams is the No. 61 overall recruit for the class of 2023 and will be a welcomed sight for James Franklin and company, who are trying to build a solid offensive line.

Jaxon Smolik, quarterback, Dowling Catholic (Iowa)

Jaxon Smolik earned a scholarship offer from Penn State after a stellar showing at the Elite 11 camp last summer. It didn’t take him long to commit.

Now, the 3-star quarterback prospect is playing his senior season of high school football for Dowling Catholic.

In the Maroons’ third game of the season, Smolik completed 13 of 19 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in Dowling Catholic’s 17-10 win over Ankeny. He also added 23 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Mathias “Mega” Barnwell, athlete, Riverbend (Va.)

Mathias “Mega” Barnwell is an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, specifically on the defensive line and as a pass catcher.

In Riverbend’s 39-0 win over Chancellor, Barnwell recorded one catch for 15 yards while also playing on defense. On the season, Barnwell has three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, the Fredericksburg, Virginia, native presents Penn State with a unique skillset to go with his size.

