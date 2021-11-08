As Penn State picked up its sixth win of the season on Saturday, it became bowl eligible, potentially extending its season past November.

For many Nittany Lion recruiting commits, this weekend also served as one of decision, as high school teams either continued their runs in the playoffs or conceded and had their regular seasons come to a close.

Win or lose, many blue and white commitments have shown out each and every week of the 2021 season.

Here’s a look at the top performing Nittany Lion recruits from this most recent week of Friday night lights.

Drew Allar, 4-star quarterback, Medina (OH)

As Jahan Dotson exploded for yet another impressive performance in the receiving game on Saturday, it’s hard not to wonder just what could’ve been if the senior wide receiver had just one year with Medina’s standout quarterback Drew Allar.

Allar has been unbelievable in 2021, climbing the recruiting rankings all year, and he’s now slotted as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 12 overall player in 247Sports player ranking.

On Friday, Allar continued his immaculate season, leading Medina to its 12th-straight win of the 2021 campaign.

The 4-star slinger grabbed six touchdowns — four in the air and two on the ground — to lead Medina over Cleveland Heights 45-14 in the Ohio Region I quarterfinal playoff contest.

Allar and the Battling Bees now move on to face Saint Ignatius (Cleveland) in a regional semifinal next weekend.

Mathias “Mega” Barnwell, 4-star tight end, Riverbend (VA)

With one final game remaining in the regular season, Riverbend entered Friday with an opportunity to beat an undefeated team and enhance its seed in the Region 5D playoffs.

Thanks to a dominant offensive performance from Mathias “Mega” Barnwell, ranked as the No. 14 tight end for the 2023 class, Riverbend was able to accomplish that.

On Friday, Barnwell brought in four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown to lead Riverbend over the previously 9-0 Mountain View 28-6.

Barnwell’s 38-yard touchdown reception was the longest of the game.

Tyler Johnson, 3-star wide receiver, Magna Vista (VA)

Penn State’s 2022 class has a number of players who make an impact at multiple positions on multiple sides of the ball.

While Tyler Johnson doesn’t appear much on defense, he’s been one of the Nittany Lions’ most consistent offensive commits — whether on the ground or in the air.

Following a loss to George Washington the week prior, Johnson and Magna Vista had a chance to get back in the win column against Patrick County with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Johnson went off, rushing the ball six times for 74 yards and a touchdown while bringing in three receptions for 83 yards and another score.

The 3-star wide receiver’s impressive performance was enough to put Magna Vista over Patrick County 45-20 and guarantee his squad a playoff berth.

Beau Pribula, 3-star quarterback, Central York (PA)

Allar isn’t the only Penn State quarterback commit who continued his team’s undefeated 2021 campaign this weekend.

On Friday, Beau Pribula struggled but still got the win for Central York, ending the season of another Nittany Lion commit.

Against 4-star wide receiver commit Anthony Ivey and his Manheim Township team, Pribula completed 16 of 26 passes for 178 yards and two touchdown passes.

Pribula also found the end zone twice more on the ground en route to Central York’s 26-14 victory.

Joey Schlaffer, 3-star tight end, Exeter Township (PA)

The second of Penn State’s two tight end recruits for 2023, Joey Schlaffer has had great success this season finding the end zone.

On Friday, he continued his impressive junior season taking two receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Schalffer’s performance played a role in Exeter Township’s 38-21 victory over South Western.

