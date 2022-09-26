Penn State’s young players came alive in its 33-14 win over Central Michigan, and it looks like the Nittany Lions will only get better in the coming years.

The class of 2023 recruits impressed in their high school football games with some big receptions, bulking up the stat totals.

If this season doesn’t go as planned for Penn State in 2022, then next season, the Nittany Lions can reload with the commits from the class of 2023.

Here is how some of the class of 2023 Penn State commits looked in their high school games last week.

Ejani Shakir, wide receiver, Winslow (N.J.)

A former Penn State running back and a class of 2023 commit hooked up for a win on Saturday.

Bill Belton led his squad to a 21-14 win over Shawnee to pick up his first win as a high school head coach.

On his team, 4-star Nittany Lion commit Ejani Shakir raked in nine receptions for 90 yards.

Belton, Shakir and Winslow look to get to .500 on the season, taking on Ocean City High School, who is 2-2 on the season.

Tony Rojas, linebacker, Fairfax (Va.)

Penn State freshman linebacker Abdul Carter has shown out in the past couple of games, and one incoming freshman, Tony Rojas, also did this last week.

The 4-star linebacker’s Fairfax squad ran over Falls Church, winning 67-0 in shutout fashion.

As a running back, Rojas rushed for 131 yards for an average of 16.4 yards per carry and found the end zone two times. Rojas leads his team in touchdowns and averages 150.3 yards per game.

Rojas made plays on the defensive end, too, showing his speed on both sides of the ball.

J’ven Williams, offensive tackle, Wyomissing (Pa.)

Like Penn State’s offense in the past couple of weeks, offensive tackle J’ven Williams’ squad pounded the rock.

In Wyomissing’s 42-0 win over Elco, Wyomissing ran for 347 yards on 40 carries.

The Nittany Lions’ second-highest-rated player and Wyomissing look to remain undefeated when they play Donegal on Friday.

James Franklin will appreciate another lineman who can run block, especially with how his two freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have been running the ball.

Elliot Washington, safety, Venice (Fla.)

Penn State’s highest-rated secondary player, Elliot Washington, and his Venice squad took on the Seminoles of Sanford, Florida, and barely squeaked out a win.

Washington’s squad scored in the fourth quarter to secure the win over the Seminoles to move back to .500.

The secondary held both of the Seminoles’ quarterbacks to just 129 yards and no touchdowns through the air. They also only allowed 13 receptions in the air.

Andrew Rappleyea, tight end, Milton Academy (Ma.)

In the past couple of years, Penn State has produced some NFL-caliber tight ends in Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth, and the Nittany Lions have another tight end coming in for the class of 2023 in Andrew Rappleyea.

Rappleyea and Milton Academy rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points, and picked up the win against Buckingham Browne & Nichols to win 31-14.

The 4-star tight end had a big 25-yard catch to set up a touchdown in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to give his team the lead.

Mathias Barnwell, athlete, Riverbend (Va.)

Penn State class of 2023 Mathias “Mega” Barnwell’s squad rolled North Stafford 34-8.

Barnwell didn’t do a ton on the offensive end, but he did have one catch that went for a 10-yard touchdown. His touchdown was his second of the season, but he is still four shy of leader Devin Washington for the most on the team.

The 4-star’s squad advanced to 4-1 on the season and takes on Brooke Point on Friday.