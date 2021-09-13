As Penn State continues to roll at the start of the 2021 season, so do its incoming recruits.

This past weekend’s edition of high school action saw the continued success of many of Penn State’s 2022 commitments, with some names reappearing from past weeks and others finding themselves in the spotlight for the first time.

Here’s a look at some of the notable future Nittany Lions following Week 3 of high school football.

Kaden Saunders, 4-star WR, Westerville South High School

To likely no one’s surprise, 4-star wide receiver Kaden Saunders finds himself on this list once again.

After a significant performance last weekend that saw Saunders taking snaps at quarterback, Week 3 saw an electric showing once again from the Westerville, Ohio, native.

Saunders racked up two touchdowns in Westerville South’s 41-22 victory over Dublin Scioto, but he almost came away with a third coming off a first quarter 85-yard kickoff return that came to a close at the 2-yard line.

The following day, Saunders made his way to Happy Valley, where he hit the sidelines to watch the Nittany Lions defeat Ball State.

Drew Allar, 4-star QB, Medina High School

Following his historic performance against Wadsworth in which he set the Medina County record for most career touchdown passes, 4-star quarterback Drew Allar put up the best single-game performance of his high school career Friday.

Allar — the No. 7-ranked quarterback in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rating — threw for 523 passing yards and five touchdowns in Medina’s 38-27 victory over the previously undefeated Stow.

Drew Allar finds Brennen Schramm on a 41-yard TD pass w/8:19 left. @medinaathletics up 38-21.Allar is up to 479 yards passing. pic.twitter.com/FGtfq401PO — Matt Goul (@mgoul) September 11, 2021

Allar’s 523 passing yards are the fifth-most in Northeast Ohio history and 27th in the state record books.

Nicholas Singleton, 4-star RB, Governor Mifflin

A friend of the end zone, 4-star running back Nicholas Singleton continued his monster 2021 season with a strong performance Friday night.

What made his Friday so special was that it mostly occurred in the first half.

Singleton’s first-half touchdowns were as follows: runs of 42 yards, 13 yards, 39 yards, 23 yards and a 14-yard touchdown reception seconds before halftime.

That’s right — five first-half touchdowns for the 247Sports composite rating’s No. 1-ranked running back recruit, who finished the game with 152 yards on 10 carries en route to Governor Mifflin’s 56-0 victory over Cocalico.

Kaytron Allen, 4-star RB, IMG Academy

Penn State’s second running back commit of the 2022 class Kaytron Allen has also been nothing short of phenomenal in 2021.

After rushing for nearly 200 yards last weekend and compiling four touchdowns, Allen showed out once again this week in IMG’s 52-21 victory over Northwestern (FL).

Against Northwestern, Allen broke the 200 rushing-yard threshold again, adding four touchdowns for the second-straight week.

In just three games, Allen has compiled over 500 yards and 10 touchdowns.

