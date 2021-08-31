Although Penn State’s kickoff to the 2021 season is still a few days away, football season is here — whether it feels like it or not.

This past week saw the return of college football, with Illinois defeating Nebraska to begin the Big Ten season on Saturday.

But for the most committed puritans to the gridiron, football season began a day earlier with the return of “Friday night lights” — high school football.

With Penn State currently holding the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, this fall marks a high school football season the Nittany Lion faithful are not going to want to miss.

Here’s a look at the Week 1 performances of some of the blue and white’s top recruits.

Nicholas Singleton, 4-star RB, Governor Mifflin High School

Week 1 of Governor Mifflin’s football season showcased why 247Sports has 4-star Penn State commit Nicholas Singleton ranked as the No. 1 running back in the country.

On Friday, Singleton showed off his wide range of abilities as both a red zone threat and an explosive rusher. He totaled 281 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 55-6 victory over York High School.

In the first half, Singleton established himself as a dominant threat in the red zone, rushing for two 8-yard touchdowns to put Governor Mifflin on top 14-0 in the first quarter.

However, the latter half of the Mustang’s win explained why Singleton has been compared to former Penn State running backs such as Saquon Barkley and Journey Brown — known for racking up long yardage with the ball in their hands.

Just before halftime, Singleton exploded for a 50-yard rush. Then, it was an immaculate second half for the Reading, Pennsylvania, native.

Two of Singleton’s second-half touchdowns came in the form of a 32-yard rush and a 70-yard rush, and then he picked up a 40-yard run that capped off at the 1-yard line.

Nick Singleton with his 5th TD of the game. The 70-yard score puts Gov. Mifflin up 49-6 in Q3. pic.twitter.com/DcRZPBYSoY — Rob Rose (@RobRoseSports) August 28, 2021

If his first game of 2021 said anything, Singleton’s senior year should be quite the performance, following a junior season that saw him put up 1,311 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in only eight games.

Beau Pribula, 3-star QB, Central York High School

While the spotlight has been almost exclusively shined on one 2022 Penn State quarterback commit in particular — 4-star Drew Allar — it was another quarterback from the Nittany Lions’ 2022 class that put up the superior showing this weekend.

Three-star Beau Pribula has largely been underappreciated by Penn State fans since Allar’s commitment in March, but Week 1 of his senior season showed just why he shouldn't be.

Pribula led the charge for Central York on Friday, completing 17 of 24 passing attempts for 337 yards and four passing touchdowns in the Panther’s 35-28 win over Exeter Township.

On top of his excellent performance in the pocket, Pribula added a rushing touchdown, making him responsible for all 35 of Central York’s points in the game.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Ken Talley, 4-star EDGE, Northeast High School

One of the most vocal prospects in Penn State’s 2022 class, Ken Talley showed he’s not just talk in Northeast High School’s Week 1 outing.

While his Vikings were unable to get the win against St. Joseph Academy, Talley put up quite the performance, totaling four solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Talley is listed as an edge rusher but played middle linebacker in Northeast’s opener.

It’s unclear where exactly James Franklin will utilize Talley when he makes his way to Happy Valley next fall, but if this offseason has signaled anything, it’s that Franklin is not afraid to use certain defensive players in hybrid roles.

Other notable performances

Four-star wide receiver Anthony Ivey was relatively quiet on the receiving end in Manheim Township’s victory over Central Dauphin East, but he took a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown to tie the game after his team was caught behind in the third quarter.

In another notable special teams performance, 4-star cornerback Cam Miller totaled just three tackles on the defensive side of the ball but picked 120 yards on special teams, returning a kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown.

The second running back to commit in Penn State’s 2022 class, 4-star Kaytron Allen, scored two touchdowns for IMG Academy before being pulled in the second quarter of IMG’s 58-0 win over Bishop Sycamore.

An often-overlooked offensive product, 3-star wide receiver Tyler Johnson, totaled 104 receiving yards and scored both of Magna Vista’s touchdowns in its 60-14 loss to Liberty Christian.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women's volleyball drops 5 spots in AVCA standings The AVCA Coaches Poll released its weekly top 25 and Penn State found its place at No. 17.