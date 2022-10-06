As Penn State won its fifth straight contest to open up the 2022 season, numerous Nittany Lion recruits furthered their seasons with wins of their own.

With 20 commitments at the start of October, Penn State’s 2023 class is shaping up to be among the best in the country.

Here’s how some of the Nittany Lions’ top commitments fared this past weekend in high school football.

DaKaari Nelson, safety, Selma (Ala.)

At 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, 4-star safety DaKaari Nelson’s frame allows him to do a lot on the football field, whether in the box or the secondary.

On Friday, Nelson proved his defensive prowess — tallying seven tackles — but also showed up on the offensive end.

Nelson rushed twice for 65 yards, both going for touchdowns, and caught two receptions for 11 yards. He also tallied 99 punt return yards and converted a pair of two-point conversions, en route to Selma’s 30-14 victory over Marbury.

Joey Schlaffer, tight end, Exeter Township (Pa.)

On Friday, 3-star tight end Joey Schlaffer’s name was in the news when a helicopter carrying James Franklin landed on Exeter Township’s campus, a trip for Franklin to see one of his three 2023 tight end commits, Schlaffer, in action.

Exeter had a special guest visit this AM, Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin. He flew in to visit with his TE recruit @joey_schlaffer. The 11th ranked team in the land visiting the Eagles no. 11. More to come on @69Sports and @69SportsBT @ExeterAthletics @ExeterTwpFB pic.twitter.com/teOYxFOKzY — Sam Marcinek (@SamuelMarcinek) September 30, 2022

With his future head coach in attendance, Shlaffer showed out, hauling in four receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

For his efforts, Exeter moved to 6-0 with a blowout 47-7 victory over Warwick.

Jaxon Smolik, quarterback, Dowling Catholic (Iowa)

Penn State’s future at quarterback looks relatively set, but that doesn’t mean it won’t need depth, and 3-star quarterback Jaxon Smolik can provide that.

Smolik continued his breakout senior season, throwing for 235 passing yards and a touchdown, en route to Dowling Catholic’s 42-19 victory over Johnston on Friday.

After dropping their season opener, Smolik and the Maroons have now won their past five games.

Ejani Shakir, wide receiver, Winslow Township (N.J.)

Known for his speed and route-running ability, 4-star wide receiver Ejani Shakir has gotten a number of Penn State fans excited for what he could accomplish on the offensive end.

This past weekend, however, Shakir produced more so on the other side of the ball, hauling in an interception and returning it for 90 yards.

Shakir hauled in just two receptions and rushed once for 11 yards and also handled punt-returning duties in Winslow’s 6-0 victory over Ocean City.

Alex Birchmeier, offensive line, Broad Run (Va.)

Ranked as 2023’s No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country by 247Sports, 4-star Alex Birchmeier continues to impress with each week.

This past weekend, Birchmeier sent an opposing defender to the sideline with a forceful block en route to first down.