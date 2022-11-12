Penn State has recorded 13 sacks in the last two weeks, including seven in its win against Maryland on Saturday.

The seven-sack onslaught was a key contributor in what turned out to be a 30-0 rout over the Terrapins, who were 6-3 at coming into the game. The Nittany Lions’ relentless pass rush has picked up since they lost to Ohio State two weeks ago, as they also recorded six sacks against Indiana last week.

“I feel like it’s just everybody trusting each other,” defensive end Adisa Isaac said after the game. “[We’re] not trying to do somebody else’s job. Everybody does their own job and everything falls in line after that.”

Doing their own job has allowed Penn State’s pass rush to put up the absurd amount of sacks that it’s been able to get.

The six-sack performance against Indiana, combined with the Nittany Lions’ performance Saturday, has been a biweekly achievement that hasn't occurred in the program for 15 years. The last time Penn State recorded at least six sacks in back-to-back games came in 2007.

The Terrapins couldn’t get anything going offensively because of it and fell to a similar fate the Hoosiers’ faced last week, just a little worse.

Maryland only recorded 27 offensive yards at halftime, which coincidentally happened to be the number of points the Nittany Lions had at the break. According to defensive end Chop Robinson, the Terrapins’ offense looked defeated long before the game was over.

“Once you start doing that to an offense, you can see the guys turning against each other, pointing fingers, arguing with each other,” Robinson said. “Once the offense starts doing that, that’s when you get to control the game.”

Robinson said Maryland’s offense reached that point “midway through the first” quarter, and the defense never looked back. The Terrapins finished with 134 total yards.

Robinson led the team with two sacks on Saturday, which took place against his former teammates. The ex-Maryland defensive end transferred to State College before the 2022 season started after spending just one season on the Terrapins.

According to Isaac, Robinson was looking forward to playing his former team.

“This whole week he’s been talking about how he wants to show out this week and put on for himself and the team,” Isaac said. “I feel like he did that.”

The Nittany Lions’ defense shutout Maryland without two key starters in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and linebacker Curtis Jacobs. That didn’t seem to matter much, as Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who entered the game with north of 2,000 passing yards, was held under the century mark by a comfortable margin.

True freshman Abdul Carter replaced Jacobs in his second career start, although he’s seen significant playing time all season. Carter led the team with seven total tackles, recorded a sack, a pass defended and a forced fumble.

Carter is No. 2 on the team in total tackles and sacks this season and reminds Robinson of a familiar Penn State linebacker that also wore No. 11.

“His twitchiness just reminds me of Micah [Parsons],” Robinson said. “His twitchiness is just crazy to me and his speed.”

Penn State’s shutout of Maryland is the first of the season and the first since the Nittany Lions shut out Rutgers on Nov. 20, 2021.

The shutout came down to the final drive as well, long after the starters had their night ended. The Terrapins marched down the field with under five minutes remaining to Penn State’s 16-yard line, where they faced a fourth-and-1 to extend the drive.

The reserves held strong and forced a fumble. Maryland never got the ball again after that.

Seeing the players that don’t often find themselves in the spotlight finally shine when their number is called was the cherry on top for Robinson.

“It gives that excitement because those guys always wait for their name to be called,” Robinson said. “When their name’s called, they always show up, so I’m excited to see them out there.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football defensive backs stifle Maryland even without Joey Porter Jr. Penn State ran out on the field for warmups prior to its game against Maryland, with a handf…