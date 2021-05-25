Penn State landed a critical recruit to help its special teams units of the future.
Punting specialist Alex Bacchetta committed to the Nittany Lions Tuesday via an announcement on his Twitter.
COMMITTED #WEARE 💙🤍🦁 pic.twitter.com/ID3RQzDRpU— Alex Bacchetta (@AlexBacchetta) May 25, 2021
Bacchetta is ranked as the No. 1 class of 2022 punter and the No. 7 kicker, according to Kohl’s Professional Kicking.
The Atlanta native held offers from other schools such as Arkansas and Virginia and is rated as a 5-star kicking prospect.
