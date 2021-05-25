Penn State landed a critical recruit to help its special teams units of the future.

Punting specialist Alex Bacchetta committed to the Nittany Lions Tuesday via an announcement on his Twitter.

Bacchetta is ranked as the No. 1 class of 2022 punter and the No. 7 kicker, according to Kohl’s Professional Kicking.

The Atlanta native held offers from other schools such as Arkansas and Virginia and is rated as a 5-star kicking prospect.

