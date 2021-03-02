Penn State announced Tuesday that six of its players received invites to the 2021 NFL Combine.

Even though the event is not actually taking place this year, three offensive and three defensive players would have had the opportunity to represent the Nittany Lions.

Pat Freiermuth, Will Fries and Michal Menet were selected from the offense while Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh were the defensive choices.

In lieu of the combine, these players will have a chance to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts at Penn State’s pro day on March 25.