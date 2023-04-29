Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington is headed to Jacksonville.

Washington was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 185 overall pick in the sixth round.

Washington missed three games in 2022 due to an injury, but was the Nittany Lions leading receiver for most of the season. He finished the season with 611 yards and two touchdowns, which was enough for him to land as an honorable mention for All-Big Ten.

He was also the Nittany Lions punt returner in 2022 and he hauled in 18 punts for 99 yards with a long return of 30 yards.

His true freshman season he set the single game record for a true freshman repceptions with nine against Michigan and was 16th all-time for receiving touchdowns at Penn State with 12.

Washington didn’t participate in the NFL Combine or 40 yard-dash, but his new team saw enough to take him.

