Rose Bowl, Mitchell Tinsley

Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (5) runs the ball up the field during the Rose Bowl game against Utah on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca. The Nittany Lions won 35-21.

 Jackson Ranger

Former Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley has been signed by the Washington Commanders as undrafted free agent.

Tinsley made a name for himself after a breakout 2021 season at Western Kentucky in which he tallied 1,402 receiving yards, good for No. 8 in the country, and 14 receiving touchdowns.

He transferred to Penn State the offseason after and helped make up for the void left by Jahan Dotson's NFL departure.

Tinsley led the Nittany Lions with 51 receptions, hauling in 577 receiving yards and tying the team-high with five receiving touchdowns.

