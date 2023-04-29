Former Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley has been signed by the Washington Commanders as undrafted free agent.

Former Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley is signing with the #Commanders on a deal that includes a $15,000 signing bonus and a $120,000 base salary guarantee, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2023

Tinsley made a name for himself after a breakout 2021 season at Western Kentucky in which he tallied 1,402 receiving yards, good for No. 8 in the country, and 14 receiving touchdowns.

He transferred to Penn State the offseason after and helped make up for the void left by Jahan Dotson's NFL departure.

Tinsley led the Nittany Lions with 51 receptions, hauling in 577 receiving yards and tying the team-high with five receiving touchdowns.

