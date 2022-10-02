The Nittany Lions took care of business, beating Northwestern 17-7 and advanced to 5-0 on the season.

The blue and white subsequently made a small jump in this week’s AP Poll, moving to No. 10.

Penn State is the third highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll, with Ohio State the highest at No. 3 and Michigan close behind at No. 4.

Penn State takes its bye week next before a brutal stretch starts where it plays Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State right in a row.

