editor's pick

Penn State football quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson enters transfer portal

Penn State Football vs. Maryland

Backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson (2) makes a throw during Penn State football's game against Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in College Park, Md. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 31-14.

 Will Aguirre | The Daily Collegian

Penn State found out it would be losing some depth in its quarterback room on Monday morning.

Nittany Lion backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to his Twitter, and will be looking for another opportunity after three seasons in Happy Valley.

Roberson threw for 85 yards and went 11-for-28 with a touchdown in his four appearances in 2021.

Sean Clifford and Christian Veilleux are now the lone scholarship quarterbacks returning for the Nittany Lions in 2022, along with the additions of Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.

