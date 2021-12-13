Penn State football quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson enters transfer portal

Penn State found out it would be losing some depth in its quarterback room on Monday morning.

Nittany Lion backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to his Twitter, and will be looking for another opportunity after three seasons in Happy Valley.

Roberson threw for 85 yards and went 11-for-28 with a touchdown in his four appearances in 2021.

Sean Clifford and Christian Veilleux are now the lone scholarship quarterbacks returning for the Nittany Lions in 2022, along with the additions of Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.

