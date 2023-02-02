Rose Bowl, Sean Clifford Run

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball as he looks to make a pass during the Rose Bowl game against Utah on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca. The Nittany Lions won 35-21.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State's sixth-year quarterback took home some postseason hardware Thursday morning.

Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford was named the Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year, joining former quarterback Trace McSorely, who won the prize in 2016.

The Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Award is given annually to the top player in the Northeast Region.

Clifford finished 2022 with one of his best seasons, throwing for 2,822 yards and 24 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

He also led Penn State to its second Rose Bowl win and was named Rose Bowl Offensive MVP.

