Penn State's sixth-year quarterback took home some postseason hardware Thursday morning.

Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford was named the Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year, joining former quarterback Trace McSorely, who won the prize in 2016.

The winner of the 22nd Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Award is @PennStateFball quarterback Sean Clifford 🏈🏆 @seancliff14 | #MaxwellFootball | @36westbrookFor the full release: https://t.co/DvapuYnj8m pic.twitter.com/VC0uprLBI7 — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) February 2, 2023

The Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Award is given annually to the top player in the Northeast Region.

Clifford finished 2022 with one of his best seasons, throwing for 2,822 yards and 24 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

He also led Penn State to its second Rose Bowl win and was named Rose Bowl Offensive MVP.

