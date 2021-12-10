You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford to return to program in 2022

Penn State football vs. Michigan, Clifford (14)

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to pass during Penn State football's Helmet Stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Lily LaRegina

The outlook of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s future with the program is now clear.

Clifford announced that he will be staying with the program for the 2022 season for his final year of college eligibility.

Clifford threw for 2,912 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021 but has had injury and illness troubles that have forced him to miss some time throughout the year.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native will look to be the Nittany Lion starter for the fourth season in 2022 but will have top ranked quarterback recruit Drew Allar coming into the mix.

