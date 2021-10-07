You can get in on Sean Clifford’s latest NIL deal, and the proceeds from it are going to charity, too.

Clifford announced a partnership with UMG Gaming Thursday night to host a FIFA 22 tournament on Sunday, Oct. 17. The first 64 people to register will be entered into the single-elimination tournament. Based on demand, the tournament could be expanded past 64 players.

Registration is 15 UMG credits, which is equivalent to $9.75. All proceeds from registration will benefit Four Diamonds and THON.

The tournament will be held on PlayStation 4 for North American players with a $500 prize pool. The winner will receive $300, second place will receive $100 and third and fourth place will receive $50.

The winner will also be able to play a FIFA match against Clifford and receive an exclusive Clifford NFT trophy. All registrants in State College will also be eligible to receive a free pizza from the local Papa John’s.

The match featuring the winner and Clifford will be streamed on Clifford’s Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/seanclifford14.

Players can register at https://www.umggaming.com/events/seanclifford. Each participant is required to have their PlayStation Network Online ID linked to their UMG accounts.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Weather forecast for Penn State football’s top-4 matchup at Iowa Penn State shouldn’t have to deal with the elements too much in Iowa City this weekend.