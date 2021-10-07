You can get in on Sean Clifford’s latest NIL deal, and the proceeds from it are going to charity, too.
Clifford announced a partnership with UMG Gaming Thursday night to host a FIFA 22 tournament on Sunday, Oct. 17. The first 64 people to register will be entered into the single-elimination tournament. Based on demand, the tournament could be expanded past 64 players.
Registration is 15 UMG credits, which is equivalent to $9.75. All proceeds from registration will benefit Four Diamonds and THON.
The tournament will be held on PlayStation 4 for North American players with a $500 prize pool. The winner will receive $300, second place will receive $100 and third and fourth place will receive $50.
The winner will also be able to play a FIFA match against Clifford and receive an exclusive Clifford NFT trophy. All registrants in State College will also be eligible to receive a free pizza from the local Papa John’s.
The match featuring the winner and Clifford will be streamed on Clifford’s Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/seanclifford14.
Players can register at https://www.umggaming.com/events/seanclifford. Each participant is required to have their PlayStation Network Online ID linked to their UMG accounts.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Penn State shouldn’t have to deal with the elements too much in Iowa City this weekend.