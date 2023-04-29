Penn State’s record-breaking quarterback Sean Clifford has been drafted.

Clifford was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 149 overall pick of the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati native has been at Penn State for six seasons and is the all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, completions and pass attempts in Happy Valley.

Clifford had his ups and downs at Penn State with fans calling for him to be bench and he was benched at one point in his career, but he brought the Nittany Lions two New Year’s Six Bowl wins in his four years as the starter.

The player he beat out Will Levis was taken earlier in the draft, but now Clifford is on an NFL team too.

