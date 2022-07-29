Penn State Football v Michigan - Sean Clifford

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) prepares to make a pass during Penn State football's Helmet Stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21 - 17.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford found himself on another watch list before the start of the 2022 season.

The Walter Camp Foundation announced that Clifford is one of the 52 players on its 2022 preseason watch list.

The award is given to the best player in college football, voted on by the NCAA, Division I FBS coaches and the Walter Camp Foundation.

The Cincinnati native is one of 22 quarterbacks on the watch list.

Clifford threw for 3,107 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021 and is second in passing touchdowns all-time at Penn State with 62.

If Clifford were to win the award, he would be the third Nittany Lion to win, with the last being running back Larry Johnson in 2002.

