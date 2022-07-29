Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford found himself on another watch list before the start of the 2022 season.

The Walter Camp Foundation announced that Clifford is one of the 52 players on its 2022 preseason watch list.

2022 @WalterCampFF Player of Year Watch Listhttps://t.co/yupOsyS7Uk52 players. 40 different schools. 11 conferences (including independents) represented.@ncfaa The @WalterCampFF will also recognize FBS Offensive & Defensive Players of Week for the 19th straight year! pic.twitter.com/wdPbDaPINp — Walter Camp Football (@WalterCampFF) July 29, 2022

The award is given to the best player in college football, voted on by the NCAA, Division I FBS coaches and the Walter Camp Foundation.

The Cincinnati native is one of 22 quarterbacks on the watch list.

Clifford threw for 3,107 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021 and is second in passing touchdowns all-time at Penn State with 62.

If Clifford were to win the award, he would be the third Nittany Lion to win, with the last being running back Larry Johnson in 2002.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE