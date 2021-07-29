Football vs Iowa, Sean Clifford (14) fist pump

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) pumps his fist after a successful 2-point conversion during the Big Ten football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 41-21.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was added to the Wuerffel Trophy watchlist on Thursday afternoon.

The award is given out annually to the college football player who plays a large role in helping the community and is known as the nation's premier service award.

Clifford has participated in numerous events and charities during his time in Happy Valley and continues to be active within the Penn State community.

