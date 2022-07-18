Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) catches ball before play during Blue-White game

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) catches the football as he prepares to make a play during the annual Blue-White game in Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State's quarterback Sean Clifford has some high praise rolling into the 2022 season.

The sixth-year quarterback was named a Maxwell Award player to watch for the 2022 season.

The Maxwell Award is given to the best all-around player in college football, voted on by sportscasters, sportswriters, NCAA head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club. Last year's winner was Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Clifford is entering his fourth year as the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback, throwing for 3,107 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021.

The Cincinnati native was the only current Penn State player on the list, but former Nittany Lion quarterback Will Levis was also on the watch list.

If Clifford were to win, he would be Penn State's eighth player to win the Maxwell Award and the first since running back Larry Johnson in 2002.

Spencer Ripchik is a football and men's basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a junior majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.