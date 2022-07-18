Penn State's quarterback Sean Clifford has some high praise rolling into the 2022 season.

The sixth-year quarterback was named a Maxwell Award player to watch for the 2022 season.

The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Check out who made the list here ⬇️For more information on #MaxwellFootball head to...https://t.co/WLP97tKb4b pic.twitter.com/tdxUyTnss7 — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 18, 2022

The Maxwell Award is given to the best all-around player in college football, voted on by sportscasters, sportswriters, NCAA head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club. Last year's winner was Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Clifford is entering his fourth year as the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback, throwing for 3,107 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021.

The Cincinnati native was the only current Penn State player on the list, but former Nittany Lion quarterback Will Levis was also on the watch list.

If Clifford were to win, he would be Penn State's eighth player to win the Maxwell Award and the first since running back Larry Johnson in 2002.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE