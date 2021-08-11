Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford found himself on a national preseason list recently.

The redshirt senior quarterback was added to the Manning Award watch list, annually given to the top college football quarterback following the completion of the bowl season.

Clifford is coming off of an up-and-down 2020 season in which he was benched early in the year before leading the Nittany Lions to a four-game win streak to cap the year off.

Under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, Clifford will look to take the next step and get back to his 2019 form when he led the blue and white to a Cotton Bowl title.

