Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford delivered one of his best career performances on the field last weekend, and he's now being recognized for his work off the field.

Clifford was named to the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Friday, an honor for student-athletes who excel as “scholars, leaders and community champions."

The redshirt-senior quarterback is being recognized for his work with Team Impact, Penn State Football Leadership Liaison, Reading Rewards Program, Lift for Life and the Athletic Director’s Leadership Institute.

Clifford is fifth Nittany Lion selected to the Good Work Team and the first since Brandon Smith in 2017.

