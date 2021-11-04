Penn State football vs. Ohio State, Clifford (14)

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) warms up before Penn State football's game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 33-24.

Sean Clifford is closer to taking home a prestigious award this season.

The redshirt-senior quarterback was tabbed one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award.

According to the award's website, the Senior CLASS Award recognizes senior student-athletes who "excel both on and off the field" and "have notable achievements" in the areas of community, classroom, character and competition.

Clifford was one of four Big Ten players selected, joined by Illinois punter Blake Hayes, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

The winner will be announced during bowl season in late December.

