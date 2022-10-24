Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, Clifford (14) and Allen (13)

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) and Kaytron Allen (13) warmup pregame during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.

 Ryan Bowman

After a shaky performance at Michigan, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford bounced back in the White Out on Saturday.

For his performance, Clifford was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Clifford completed 23 of 31 pass attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Nittany Lions to a 45-17 victory over Minnesota.

He became the program’s leader in completions in the process.

