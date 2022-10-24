After a shaky performance at Michigan, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford bounced back in the White Out on Saturday.

For his performance, Clifford was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

#B1GFootball 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸: Sean Clifford, @PennStateFball He completed 23-of-31 passes for 295 yards and 4️⃣ touchdowns to become the career completions leader at Penn State https://t.co/HEsWkdQl76 pic.twitter.com/UKlts0c4dN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 24, 2022

Clifford completed 23 of 31 pass attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Nittany Lions to a 45-17 victory over Minnesota.

He became the program’s leader in completions in the process.

