Sean Clifford earned his first-career weekly Big Ten honor following his performance on Saturday in Penn State's win over Villanova.

The redshirt-senior quarterback was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Northwestern running back Evan Hull.

Clifford threw for a career-high 401 yards against the Wildcats, joining Christian Hackenberg as the only quarterbacks in program history to throw for over 400 yards in a game.

It's Clifford's third game with at least four touchdown passes, moving him into a four-way tie for second in Penn State history in that regard.

The gunslinger is the first Penn State player to earn the honor since KJ Hamler in October 2019, and he joins Jordan Stout and Brandon Smith as fellow Nittany Lions to earn a weekly honor this season.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native ranks fifth in program history with 5,890 career passing yards and second with 49 career passing touchdowns.

