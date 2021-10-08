Penn State's quarterback found himself named among the most honorable college football seniors on Wednesday.

Sean Clifford was one of 30 seniors nominated for the Senior CLASS award and one of eight players from the Big Ten conference.

Congrats to @SeanCliff14 who's one of 30 seniors in the country nominated for the @SnrCLASSAward 🤝#WeAre pic.twitter.com/UAWTwYjS0o — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 7, 2021

Student-athletes nominated for the CLASS award, which stands for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, must be an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and "have notable achievements" in the areas of "community, classroom, character and competition," according to the award's website.

10 finalists will be selected later in the season and appear on a ballot to be voted on by media, coaches and fans with the winner announced during bowl season.

