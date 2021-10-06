Penn State football vs. Wisconsin, Clifford (14) post-game celebration

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrates Penn State football’s victory in their game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021. The Nittany Lions defeated the Badgers 16-10.

 Lily LaRegina

Following his most recent three-touchdown performance against Indiana on Saturday, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has been named to the watch list for one of college football most prestigious postseason awards.

Clifford, just two weeks removed from breaking a career high in single-game passing yards with 401, was added to the Maxwell Award watch list. The award is annually given to the outstanding player in college football.

It's the final list of additions to the trophy's watch list. Semifinalists will next be announced for the award on Nov. 1.

In comparison to the Heisman Trophy — voted on by various media representatives and past winners of the award — the Maxwell Award is voted on by sportswriters and NCAA head coaches.

