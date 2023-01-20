PSU vs. UMD FB, Clifford roll out

Sean Clifford will head to Pasadena, California, for a second time this month.

The former Penn State quarterback has committed to participate in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the bowl announced Friday.

The Collegiate Bowl will serve as Clifford's second all-star game of the postseason, after he completed 3-of-7 pass attempts for 27 pass yards in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 14.

Clifford is just weeks removed from leading the Nittany Lions to a victory in Rose Bowl Stadium, the venue for the bowl game, which will be held on Jan. 28.

