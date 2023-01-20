Sean Clifford will head to Pasadena, California, for a second time this month.
The former Penn State quarterback has committed to participate in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the bowl announced Friday.
Already caught a W at the Rose Bowl this year and looking to do it again 💪🌹 @seancliff14 played 12 games at QB for @PennStateFball where he completed 210-of-330 passes for 2,543 yards and 22 touchdowns Welcome, Sean 🤝 #NFLPABowl | #Path2Pasadena | #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Y25B3j7hS7— The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) January 20, 2023
The Collegiate Bowl will serve as Clifford's second all-star game of the postseason, after he completed 3-of-7 pass attempts for 27 pass yards in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 14.
Clifford is just weeks removed from leading the Nittany Lions to a victory in Rose Bowl Stadium, the venue for the bowl game, which will be held on Jan. 28.
