Drew Allar post touchdown

Quarterback Drew Allar (15) celebrates after his touchdown pass during the game on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in State College, Pa. against Ohio University. Penn State went on to defeat Ohio 46-10.

 Casey Loughlin

Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar has turned heads for his hot start on the field, and now, he’s beginning to spread his name off of it.

Allar announced Monday that the proceeds of his children’s book, “The Men in Black,” will be donated to Medina Youth Gridiron Football in Ohio.

Allar took part in the book in collaboration with his family.

The 34-page hardcover book is available for $20 on shopexit56.com.

