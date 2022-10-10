Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar has turned heads for his hot start on the field, and now, he’s beginning to spread his name off of it.

Allar announced Monday that the proceeds of his children’s book, “The Men in Black,” will be donated to Medina Youth Gridiron Football in Ohio.

I am excited to give back to the community that has always supported my teammates and me! @mygfootball is where I learned football fundamentals, the value of being a good teammate, and the life skills I use today. #GoBees #WeAre — Drew Allar (@AllarDrew) October 10, 2022

Allar took part in the book in collaboration with his family.

The 34-page hardcover book is available for $20 on shopexit56.com.

