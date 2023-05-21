Spring Football Practice, Mike Yurcich

Newly committed Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer is following in the footsteps of his predecessors.

After posting impressive performances at the Elite 11 regionals, Grunkemeyer earned himself an invitation to the finals.

Current Penn State quarterbacks Drew Allar and Jaxon Smolik also found themselves in the finals in the 2021 and 2022 editions of the quarterback competition.

The composite 3-star will compete in the finals across a three-day span in an attempt to be named one of the “Elite 11” at the conclusion of the event.

