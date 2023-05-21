Newly committed Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer is following in the footsteps of his predecessors.

After posting impressive performances at the Elite 11 regionals, Grunkemeyer earned himself an invitation to the finals.

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer has been invited to the Elite 11 Finals pic.twitter.com/1a6oAuK235 — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) May 21, 2023

Current Penn State quarterbacks Drew Allar and Jaxon Smolik also found themselves in the finals in the 2021 and 2022 editions of the quarterback competition.

The composite 3-star will compete in the finals across a three-day span in an attempt to be named one of the “Elite 11” at the conclusion of the event.

