Penn State football quarterback commit Drew Allar named Ohio Mr. Football

One of Penn State's 2022 recruits received recognition following a record-breaking high school season.

Drew Allar was tabbed 2021 Ohio Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

🏈Congratulations to Ohio Mr. Football - Medina High School senior Drew Allar! The 35th Mr. Football Award and the Division I All-Ohio team were announced today by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. ➡️FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/MCZLRBpns2 pic.twitter.com/ZRiT6Tgfbm — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) December 9, 2021

The gunslinger led Medina High School to a program-best 13-1 record, winning the Bees' first league title since 1973 and making a Division I Region I championship appearance.

Allar threw for 4,444 passing yards and 48 touchdowns while also rushing for 382 yards and nine touchdowns.

He's rated as a 5-star prospect on the 247Sports composite rating and is the No. 4 quarterback in the nation.

