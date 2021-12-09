You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Penn State football quarterback commit Drew Allar named Ohio Mr. Football

Penn State football vs. Villanova, James Franklin

Head coach James Franklin walks off the field after Penn State football's game against Villanova at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Penn State beat Villanova 38-17.

 Nick Stonesifer

One of Penn State's 2022 recruits received recognition following a record-breaking high school season.

Drew Allar was tabbed 2021 Ohio Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The gunslinger led Medina High School to a program-best 13-1 record, winning the Bees' first league title since 1973 and making a Division I Region I championship appearance.

Allar threw for 4,444 passing yards and 48 touchdowns while also rushing for 382 yards and nine touchdowns.

He's rated as a 5-star prospect on the 247Sports composite rating and is the No. 4 quarterback in the nation.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters