Penn State lost one of its quarterbacks to the transfer portal Tuesday.

Nittany Lion redshirt-freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux announced he is entering the transfer portal after two years at Penn State.

Veilleux played in just two games this season and two games in 2021, and he racked up 23 completions for 382 yards and three touchdowns in his two years.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native is the first Penn State player to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season Saturday. The NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 5.

