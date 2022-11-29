Penn State lost one of its quarterbacks to the transfer portal Tuesday.

Nittany Lion redshirt-freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux announced he is entering the transfer portal after two years at Penn State.

Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/7uE4hdKlW5 — Chr1st1an Vei11eux (@VeilleuxQB11) November 29, 2022

Veilleux played in just two games this season and two games in 2021, and he racked up 23 completions for 382 yards and three touchdowns in his two years.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native is the first Penn State player to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season Saturday. The NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 5.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

3 Penn State football players earn All-Big Ten special teams honors Penn State cleaned up the All-Big Ten defensive awards with 10 players selected, and it now …