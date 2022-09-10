Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio was the epitome of the word “depth.”

James Franklin raved about the difference in Penn State’s 2022 depth compared to that of the 2021 Nittany Lions, and it showed for the second week in a row. Twenty-four players recorded a tackle, 17 players caught a pass, eight players attempted at least one rush and three quarterbacks threw a pass.

Franklin’s been determined to rotate in a number of players this season, as building depth is a key focus of his. It was present against Purdue, more so on the defensive side of the football, and it was even more evident against Ohio.

The involvement of an extensive number of Nittany Lions in the home-opening affair, even before the game got out of hand late, is a promising sign for the future. In fact, it was the efforts of the backups that extended the lead in the second half, as Drew Allar entered when Penn State was up 19 points and proceeded to complete six of eight passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

The younger generation of Nittany Lions were involved in every facet of the game. Redshirt-freshman signal caller Christian Veilleux also saw the field, completing six of seven passes for 37 yards.

Nick Singleton tallied 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to become Penn State’s first 100-yard rusher since November 2020.

Redshirt-freshman wide receiver Harrison Wallace III was tied as the team’s reception leader, while true freshman Omari Evans and redshirt freshman Khalil Dinkins both reeled in touchdowns.

On defense, redshirt-freshman linebacker Dominic DeLuca and true freshman Abdul Carter tied for second on the team with five tackles each. True-freshmen defensive linemen Zane Durant, Dani Dennis-Sutton, cornerback Cam Miller and safety Kevin Winston Jr. also saw the field.

“One of the things I talked to the team about in there is that games like that are really important because there’s so many players that work their tail off every day in season. Some guys have been doing it for years, and they never get an opportunity to see the field,” Franklin said. “I appreciate the fact that our starters were able to execute in a way that allows a number of guys to get on the field and get some playing time.”

College football is a never-ending cycle of players that only have a certain amount of eligibility. When the starters of this year’s team end up moving on from college football, it’s important that the next rotation of players come in without a hitch.

After the Nittany Lions’ performance against the Bobcats, the next generation of Penn State players are getting more and more confident.

“I feel like confidence is a big deal and being able to have a lot of guys confident has helped the whole unit, the whole team,” Parker Washington said. “Being able to have younger guys and older guys make plays, that’s big time and I’m excited to keep making those a step further.”

