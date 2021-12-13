Penn State football puts 3 players on 2021 AP All-American teams

The Associated Press released its All-American teams for the 2021 college football season, and numerous Nittany Lions found themselves on the list.

Senior safety Jaquan Brisker was placed on the second team. He led all Penn State defensive backs in tackles for loss while also tying the lead for passes defensed.

Following Brisker, senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson landed on the third team following his historic 2021 season. He set the Penn State single-game receiving record with 242 yards against Maryland.

Senior punter Jordan Stout was also placed on the third team. He was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s best punter.

