Another Penn State player has taken home a weekly Big Ten honor.

Punter Barney Amor was named the Big Ten Special Teams Players of the Week after landing four punts inside the 20-yard line — three of which were inside the 10.

Despite his consistency over 2022, this is Amor’s first career Big Ten weekly honor.

The last time a Nittany Lion was named the conference’s special teams player of the week was Jordan Stout on Nov. 22, 2022.

