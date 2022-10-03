PSU vs NWU 10/1/22 Barney

Penn State punter Barney Amor (96) runs back to the sideline during Penn State Footballs game vs Northwestern on Oct. 1, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated The Northwestern Wildcats 17-7.

 Caleb Craig

Another Penn State player has taken home a weekly Big Ten honor.

Punter Barney Amor was named the Big Ten Special Teams Players of the Week after landing four punts inside the 20-yard line — three of which were inside the 10.

Despite his consistency over 2022, this is Amor’s first career Big Ten weekly honor.

The last time a Nittany Lion was named the conference’s special teams player of the week was Jordan Stout on Nov. 22, 2022.

