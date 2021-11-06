In 44 matchups against Maryland, Penn State lost only three times.

Following a loss to the Terrapins in 2020, Maryland came close to adding another win to the series history between the programs.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, an offensive spark plug in Jahan Dotson and a lockdown defense made sure that didn’t happen.

With an opportunity to put the game within one score, Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown took an interception to the end zone to all but silence the Terrapin crowd.

After a slow start offensively in the first half, the blue and white broke off for 24 points in the second half, enough to hold Maryland off 31-14.

Coaching staff makes questionable decisions

Through silence on his future as head coach of Penn State to spontaneous changes on the depth chart following injuries, James Franklin has had many decisions to make over the course of the 2021 season.

On Saturday, Franklin made a multitude of questionable coaching decisions that likely left a number of Nittany Lion fans in awe.

A constant of this season, Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich have shown no motive to give up on the rushing attack despite the consistent struggles of the ground game.

Last week, the Nittany Lion offense looked somewhat revitalized, placing 24 points on Ohio State with a heavy passing game.

Parker Washington and Jahan Dotson each totaled over 100 receiving yards for the first time since Week 4’s matchup against Villanova.

Rushers got only 29 attempts through four quarters. On Saturday, the blue and white totaled 20 attempts in the first half alone.

It’s no secret the run game is not nearly as good as Franklin and his staff would’ve liked for 2021. Despite that, Penn State’s coaching staff continues to shy away from a pass-heavy offense.

The biggest mistake in coaching, however, had to come in the first half’s close.

At Maryland’s 40-yard line with just about a minute left, Franklin declined to call a timeout until the final three seconds. He then opted to have Sean Clifford kneel the ball to end the half.

It’s coaching decisions like this that set the Nittany Lions back early.

Penn State offense inconsistent, Dotson makes history

The Nittany Lions have beaten ranked teams like Wisconsin and Auburn but have lost to an unranked opponent in Illinois.

While Penn State’s defense has been mostly dominant all 2021, offensive consistency has been an area of concern since Week 1.

The blue and white’s matchup with Maryland showed no different.

Sometimes, Clifford was on, hitting receivers for big yardage.

Other times not so much.

Contrary to how he played against Ohio State, Clifford failed to put the ball in his receivers hands and let them do their own work on the ground.

To likely no one’s surprise, Jahan Dotson carried the offensive attack for much of regulation, taking 11 receptions for 242 yards and three touchdowns, with career highs in both single game receiving yards and touchdowns.

The senior wide receiver’s 242 receiving yards is a Penn State school record.

Aside from Dotson, however, Clifford failed to connect with any receiver consistently on Saturday.

Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith both combined for just 52 receiving yards on four receptions, just a week after combining for 157 and 13.

Penn State continued its nine-game streak of not getting the run game going, failing to total 100 rushing yards as a team.

Luckily for the Nittany Lion defense, Penn State was still able to walk away with a win despite the inconsistent offensive performance.

Defense, secondary continues strong play

Penn State has had many holes in its game this season.

Defense has not been one of them. This continued to be the case against Maryland on Saturday.

With a potentially dominant quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa and an explosive wide receiver in Rakim Jarrett, Penn State’s secondary had to be in tip-top shape if it wanted to come away with a win against the Terrapins.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, impressive performances by players like Bradon Smith, Ji’Ayir Brown and Jaquan Brisker held down the defensive fort, en route to the win for the blue and white.

In the middle of the field, Smith led all Penn State defensive players with nine tackles, 2.5 for loss, all in the midst of a somewhat shaky day tackling for the Nittany Lions.

Meanwhile, Penn State’s secondary continued its dominance, especially in short passing situations.

Lackawanna products Brown and Brisker kept the Maryland passing attack relatively quiet, despite Tagovailoa’s heavy usage in the air.

