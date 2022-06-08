Penn State announced a major promotion on the football operations staff Wednesday.

Former director of external operations Destiny Rodriguez is set to replace Michael Hazel, who left for Brent Pry's staff at Virginia Tech, presumably as the program’s senior director of football operations.

A 2017 graduate of Penn State, Rodriguez has worked within the program’s operations and recruiting departments since the 2016 season.

The team’s senior director of football operations is mainly responsible for “overseeing football’s external operations, facilities and handling of Coach Franklin’s public appearances,” according to Penn State athletics.

